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Lewis Hamilton issued blunt Ferrari retirement advice: Schumacher names surprising replacement

Ralf Schumacher urges Hamilton to retire and cede his Ferrari seat to Oliver Bearman

Lewis Hamilton issued blunt Ferrari retirement advice: Schumacher names surprising replacement
Lewis Hamilton issued blunt Ferrari retirement advice: Schumacher names surprising replacement

The Formula 1 paddock is buzzing with speculation as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton receives a damning F1 forecast regarding his future at Ferrari.

Despite a slightly improved 2026 campaign, including a podium in China, critics argue that the 41-year-old is facing a losing battle against his younger teammate.

Former driver Ralf Schumacher has weighed in with blunt F1 retirement advice amid a potential Ferrari dilemma suggesting the British icon is past his peak.

Schumacher noted that while Hamilton is in a better position than his podium-less 2025 season, “over the course of the season, he won’t stand a chance against Leclerc.”


The debate has intensified as Schumacher says Hamilton should step aside for Bearman to allow Ferrari’s rising star, Oliver Bearman, to take the seat.

“Hamilton and Alonso have had a wonderful time in Formula 1. But now it’s time for both of them to vacate their cockpits at the end of the year and give young people a chance.”

Schumacher stated, adding that Bearman “deserves the chance to sit in the Ferrari,” Schumacher stated adding that Bearman “deserves the chance to sit in the Ferrari.”

With rumours suggesting a potential retirement announcement at Silverstone, the pressure is mounting on Hamilton to decide if he will fight on or pass the torch.

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