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Jake Paul drops shock retirement hint after jaw-breaking Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul suffers jaw-breaking knockout to Anthony Joshua in heavyweight fight last year

Jake Paul drops shock retirement hint after jaw-breaking Anthony Joshua fight
Jake Paul drops shock retirement hint after jaw-breaking Anthony Joshua fight 

Jake Paul revealed that boxing career is "most definitely" in doubt because of the injuries sustained during his loss to British heavyweight Anthony Joshua in December.

According to BBC, Paul had two titanium plates fitted and some teeth removed after Joshua broke his jaw in two places during their heavyweight fight in Miami.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer went six rounds with two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua, but the bout was stopped when Paul failed to beat the count following repeated knockdowns.

Paul said, "I'm getting some new scans in a couple of days, of the jaw, to get an update on the healing process. We'll see what the doctors say," he said on The Ariel Helwani Show. I think I'll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm of possibility.”

"It does feel a lot better as weeks go by, but I definitely need to get cleared to be able to spar. I'm staying in shape and enjoying some mitt work. I'm always in the gym regardless," he added.

Paul's defeat by Joshua saw the 29-year-old drop out of the WBA's cruiserweight rankings. His previous opponents were largely made up of boxers well past their prime or former mixed martial artists.



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