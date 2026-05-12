Sega cancelled 'Super Game' project: Here's why

Sega has officially pulled up its highly-anticipated “Super Game” project as part of a broader shift away from underperforming free-to-play games.
The mysterious title was first announced in 2021 and was likely to launch ahead of March 2026.
Sega had described it using industry buzzwords such as “global,” “online,” and “IP utilization,” while aiming for lifetime revenue of 100 billion yen (around $634 million).
Free-to-play strategy faces setbacks
In the recent financial report, Sega stated the latest free-to-play titles failed to meet expectations.
Some aspects, including weak performance from Sonic Rumble, delays in the latest releases, and continuous struggles led to this serious decision.
Over 100 employees previously working on free-to-play development have now been reassigned to Sega’s “Full Game” teams focused on major franchises.
Thrilling games are on the way
Despite the cancellation, Sega confirmed multiple significant projects are currently under development, including new entries in Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Virtua Fighter.
Upcoming projects also include Alien: Isolation 2, Persona 4 Revival, and several movie adaptations based on Sega franchises.