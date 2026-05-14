News
Make us preferred on Google
News

‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development

‘3 Idiots’ 2 will feature return of Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi

‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development
‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development

The sequel of 3 Idiots has taken a major step forward in its development after its core cast member Aamir Khan reportedly begins work on the project.

According to Bollywood Hungama source, the project, which is a sequel to the 2009 film with the same name, is currently in the pre-production stage.

Moreover, the highly anticipated project is expected to bring back the original lead cast from the film including the 61-year-old actor, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor.

Apart from the leading cast, Rajkumar Hirani is set to return to the sequel as a director.

While shedding further light on the upcoming movie, the source shared that the movie is also expected to feature a significant time leap, which means it the story will into a different phase of the characters’ lives compared to what was shown in the original release.

However, the exact timeline of the story is still being kept under wraps, and it is still unclear whether the narrative will take place before or after the events shown in the original film.

According to the source, only the Sitaare Zameen Par star is aware of the complete direction of the storyline at this stage.

However, an official announcement regarding the project’s cast, production timeline, or release date is yet to be announced.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian film of its time, crossing $90 million worldwide.



Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' creates buzz again as Abhishek Bachchan leak surfaces
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' creates buzz again as Abhishek Bachchan leak surfaces
Aishwarya Rai removed from 2026 Cannes banner, beauty brand responds to backlash
Aishwarya Rai removed from 2026 Cannes banner, beauty brand responds to backlash
Alia Bhatt shares awkward fangirl moment with Viola Davis
Alia Bhatt shares awkward fangirl moment with Viola Davis
Alia Bhatt, F1 racer Carlos Sainz 'cute' interaction at Cannes 2026 draws attention
Alia Bhatt, F1 racer Carlos Sainz 'cute' interaction at Cannes 2026 draws attention
Dileep Raj passes away at 47: Tragic cause behind Kannada actor’s death revealed
Dileep Raj passes away at 47: Tragic cause behind Kannada actor’s death revealed
Sajal Ali's new hair transformation has everyone saying the same thing: 'please tell us it's a wig'
Sajal Ali's new hair transformation has everyone saying the same thing: 'please tell us it's a wig'
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's much-awaited big-screen reunion gets release date
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's much-awaited big-screen reunion gets release date
Alia Bhatt turns heads at 2026 Cannes Film Festival amid Aishwarya Rai's absence
Alia Bhatt turns heads at 2026 Cannes Film Festival amid Aishwarya Rai's absence
Junaid Khan exposes downside of seeking Aamir Khan’s film advice: ‘Mistake’
Junaid Khan exposes downside of seeking Aamir Khan’s film advice: ‘Mistake’
Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva in 'The Immortals of Meluha' after 'Dhurandhar' success?
Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva in 'The Immortals of Meluha' after 'Dhurandhar' success?
'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer OTT platform revealed
'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer OTT platform revealed
Anupam Kher makes emotional plea as he revisits iconic ‘DDLJ’ spot after 3 decades
Anupam Kher makes emotional plea as he revisits iconic ‘DDLJ’ spot after 3 decades

Popular News

UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars

UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars
55 minutes ago
‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development

‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development
45 minutes ago
Minnesota Vikings UDFA Scooby Williams fails physical, will not sign

Minnesota Vikings UDFA Scooby Williams fails physical, will not sign
2 hours ago