‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development

The sequel of 3 Idiots has taken a major step forward in its development after its core cast member Aamir Khan reportedly begins work on the project.
According to Bollywood Hungama source, the project, which is a sequel to the 2009 film with the same name, is currently in the pre-production stage.
Moreover, the highly anticipated project is expected to bring back the original lead cast from the film including the 61-year-old actor, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor.
Apart from the leading cast, Rajkumar Hirani is set to return to the sequel as a director.
While shedding further light on the upcoming movie, the source shared that the movie is also expected to feature a significant time leap, which means it the story will into a different phase of the characters’ lives compared to what was shown in the original release.
However, the exact timeline of the story is still being kept under wraps, and it is still unclear whether the narrative will take place before or after the events shown in the original film.
According to the source, only the Sitaare Zameen Par star is aware of the complete direction of the storyline at this stage.
However, an official announcement regarding the project’s cast, production timeline, or release date is yet to be announced.
Released in 2009, 3 Idiots went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian film of its time, crossing $90 million worldwide.