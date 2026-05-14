Wordle’s answer for May 14: Maintain your streak with today's winning solution 

Players tackling today’s Wordle may find the puzzle a bit tricky despite its simple appearance. Wordle #1790, released for May 14, becomes difficult due to some letter combinations closely matching the final answer, making late-game guesses frustrating.
If you are also looking for today’s wordle hint, then you are the right site, as Daily Jang has got you covered.
- The word means “didn’t hold steady”
- It begins and ends with consonants
- It contains two vowels
- It rhymes with “wafer”
Wordle’s answer today (May 14)
"WAVER"
The word “waver” means to hesitate, become uncertain, or move unsteadily between decisions or opinions. It can also describe something physically swaying back and forth.
Today’s puzzle proved difficult because many players likely discovered the letters A, E, and R early but still struggled to narrow down the correct option. One of the biggest traps was “WAFER,” a far more familiar everyday word that fits a similar pattern.