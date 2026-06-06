Guild Wars 3 announced during Summer Game Fest 2026: Release date, trailer

In an exciting development, Guild Wars 3 has officially been unveiled by ArenaNet during Summer Game Fest 2026, confirming the highly-anticipated next chapter in the popular MMORPG franchise.
The game is being developed as an action-focused online RPG that emphasizes traversal, exploration, and momentum-based gameplay.
Guild Wars 3 trailer
The intriguing trailer which is currently making waves across social media, capturing tremendous attention of all the gaming enthusiasts introduced players to the Vaelwarden, a new protagonist who rides a wolf-like mount and explores the vast region of Orr in Tyria.
The main story centers on securing nature and spiritual forces amid increasing conflicts between rival guilds.
New magical elements, including Vael spirits and mysterious Seekers, will play a key role in connecting players to the world.
ArenaNet studio head Colin Johanson stated the main goal is to create a believable and rewarding online world while respecting players’ time and fostering a positive community experience.
Like its predecessors, to access the Guild Wars 3 will not need a monthly subscription despite being an MMORPG.
The recently announced game will be available on both PC and PlayStation 5, marking the franchise’s first appearance on consoles. Players can already wishlist the title on Steam and PS5.
Guild Wars 3 release date
It is important to note the release date of Guild Wars 3 still remains under wraps, ArenaNet confirmed that a beta test is slated to start in Fall 2027, offering fans a first chance to experience the next evolution of the Guild Wars series.