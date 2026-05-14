Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County sheriff expects first arrest in case

More than 100 days after Nancy Guthrie‘s shocking disappearance, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos remains confident that an arrest will be made “at some point.”
According to Mens Journal, since Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has spent endless resources on bringing her home.
In collaboration with the FBI, the local law enforcement has undertaken an extensive forensic investigation to determine where Guthrie could be.
Nancy Guthrie is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, the television host best known for her role on Today. Her family has been very public about Nancy’s abduction since day one, encouraging anybody with any information to come forward and “bring her home”. The family is currently offering $1,000,000 for any information that leads to Nancy’s safe return.
Despite a lack of progress in recent weeks, Nanos remains confident that an arrest will eventually be made. Speaking with local radio station KOLD, the sheriff argued that “every day [the authorities] get closer” to finding Nancy, and that an arrest is inevitable.
“We continue to work with our labs, whether it’s on the digital end or the biological end: DNA. It moves at a snail’s pace, I guess, for some. But for my investigative team, and for me, we look at this as, no, this is doing exactly what we need it to do.”
“I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case. And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial,” Nanos added.
Nanos clearly disagrees with the public sentiment that progress has stalled over the past weeks, and this may be due to evidence that he admits is being kept secret.