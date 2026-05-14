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Acapulco Restaurant Glendale delays closure after overwhelming fan support

Acapulco Restaurant chain has struggled significantly closing 38 of its 39 historical locations

Acapulco Restaurant Glendale delays closure after overwhelming fan support
Acapulco Restaurant Glendale delays closure after overwhelming fan support

In a surprising turn of events, the iconic Acapulco Restaurant in Glendale, California, has postponed its planned closure.

Originally set to shut its doors on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026, the restaurant announced it would now remain open indefinitely due to an “overwhelming response” from loyal customers.

The chain has struggled significantly closing 38 of its 39 historical locations over the years.

The Glendale site faced demolition to make way for a car wash sparking intense community backlash and a petition to save the 57-year-old landmark.

Acapulco Restaurant chain has struggled significantly closing 38 of its 39 historical locations
Acapulco Restaurant chain has struggled significantly closing 38 of its 39 historical locations

In a heartfelt update, the restaurant shared: “Because of you, our company has decided to fight to stay open. We will remain open until further notice.”

They emphasized that “this isn’t a promotion or a tactic. It’s a heartfelt decision inspired by our community.”

While the parent company, Xperience Restaurant Group, continues to navigate financial challenges, the Glendale staff expressed deep gratitude stating the location has been “more than just a restaurant – it’s been home to so many memories.”

For now, the “endangered” eatery continues to serve its community.

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