Grand Fire in Chino Hills: Evacuation orders lifted after 30-acre brush fire

A fast-moving brush fire, named the Grand Fire, sparked urgent mandatory evacuations in Chino Hills on Wednesday evening after it exploded to approximately 30 acres.
The blaze ignited just before 7:00 p.m. near Grand Avenue Park reportedly starting as a vehicle fire before spreading into the dry brush of Tonner Canyon.
As flames moved toward residential areas, the Chino Valley Fire District warned, “Please stay out of the area and avoid unnecessary travel.”
Authorities issued immediate evacuation orders for neighborhoods including Falling Star Lane, Millstream Drive, Valley View Lane and Sweet Grass Lane.
To help those displaced, an emergency shelter was opened at the Chino Hills Community Center.
Officials emphasized the urgency stating, “Do not delay your evacuation for personal belongings. The safety of you and your family is the top priority.”
By 10:00 pm., firefighters successfully gained the upper hand allowing officials to announce, “All evacuation orders related to the Grand Fire have been lifted.”
While most roads have reopened, parts of Grand Avenue remained closed overnight for safety.
No injuries or structural damages were reported though fire crews remain on-site to monitor hot spots and ensure full containment.