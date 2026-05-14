Chris Brown: Man arrested after allegedly trespassing, attempted arson

A man was arrested for trespassing and trying to start a fire at Chris Brown's Tarzana home in a second horror incident in one month.
On Wednesday, May 13, a man jumped a fence, got into Brown's property, and then allegedly tried to set a fire.
It has been reported that someone saw the incident taking place and alerted the authorities.
Security first engaged with the man outside the property and asked him to leave, but he eventually returned. After the man got onto the property, he was stopped by security, who held him until the police arrived.
After the police were contacted, the man was arrested for trespassing, and a trespass report was filed.
The LAPD is sending the case to prosecutors for possible charges.
This is the second disturbing incident that took place at Brown's residence this month. Previously, a security guard allegedly shot a CO2-style gun after getting into an argument with a woman outside the property.
Sources claim that the woman ran over the man's foot. While the singer denied any involvement in that incident, the security guard was fired after the incident.
The potential arson attack took place near Brown's court appearance. He is facing a civil lawsuit for alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023.
As per initial reports, Chris Brown was not home at the time of the incident.
Chris Brown is scheduled to hit the road this summer with Usher, set to kick off at the end of June.