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Trump and Xi Summit 2026: Leaders talk trade and Iran war in Beijing

Trump and Xi pledge partnership over rivalry

Trump and Xi Summit 2026: Leaders talk trade and Iran war in Beijing
Trump and Xi Summit 2026: Leaders talk trade and Iran war in Beijing

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began a high-stakes summit today at the Great Hall of the People, a meeting the world is watching closely as global tensions rise.

The two leaders met with a formal handshake against a backdrop of complex disputes involving trade, the war in Iran and the future of Taiwan.

The atmosphere was carefully managed to show a sense of cooperation despite deep underlying rivalries.

During the opening remarks, President Xi Jinping emphasized a desire for stability stating that the two superpowers “should be partners and not rivals.”

He added that a stable relationship is a boon for the world and that “China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.


President Trump, joined by a large group of American business leaders including Elon Musk responded with optimism about their personal connection.

He told Xi it was “an honor to be your friend” and predicted a bright path forward noting “we’re going to have a fantastic future together.”

While the world waits for concrete deals on tariffs or regional security, the summit’s first day focused on setting a positive tone to prevent the competitive relationship from descending into open conflict.

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