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Alex Murdaugh murder convictions overturned: SC Supreme Court orders new trial

Murdaugh’s murder convictions tossed, new trial ordered over jury tampering

Alex Murdaugh murder convictions overturned: SC Supreme Court orders new trial
Alex Murdaugh murder convictions overturned: SC Supreme Court orders new trial

On May 13, 2026, the South Carolina Supreme Court unanimously overturned the double murder convictions of Alex Murdaugh, ordering a brand-new trial.

The decision stems from the “shocking” and egregious” conduct of former court clerk Becky Hill, who was accused of tampering with the jury to secure a guilty verdict for her own financial gain.

The high court ruled that Hill “placed her fingers on the scales of justice” effectively “denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.”

Evidence revealed Hill pressured jurors to “watch his body language” and urged them “not to be fooled” by Murdaugh’s testimony.


The justices noted her motive was the “siren call of celebrity” as she sought to promote her book, Behind the Doors of Justice.

Reacting to the news, one original juror called the decision “crazy” expressing frustration that the intense six-week trial was dismantled by a clerk’s actions.

While the convictions for the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are tossed, the disbarred attorney remains in prison serving a 40-year sentence for financial crimes.

Prosecutors have already vowed to retry the case, setting the stage for another high-stakes legal battle.

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