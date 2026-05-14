Livestreamer ‘Chud the Builder’ arrested after shooting outside Tennessee courthouse

A controversial livestreamer, Dalton Eatherly – known online as “Chud the Builder” – is in custody following a shooting outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Tennessee on Wednesday.
Eatherly, notorious for broadcasting racially charged confrontations, was reportedly involved in an altercation that escalated into gunfire.
The incident occurred as Eatherly was scheduled for a court appearance regarding a debt case. Witnesses and social media reports suggest a man confronted the streamer over his use of racist language.
During the fight, a weapon was discharged. Both Eatherly and the other man were injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Eatherly, who is white, often records himself using slurs against Black people.
In one past video, he told a man, “You chimpin’ out,” and defended his actions by shouting “America is free speech. Tell me I can’t say something again. This is (expletive) America.”
Following the shooting, Eatherly posted a video claiming he acted in self-defense though police are still investigating.
This follows another recent arrest where he allegedly shouted racial statements after refusing to pay a restaurant bill. He told authorities during that investigation, “No sir I’m just a dude with a camera.”