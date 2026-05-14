Jannik Sinner makes honest confession after breaking Novak Djokovic record 

Jannik Sinner shared his honest take on records after achieving new career milestone.
According to Tennis Uptodate, Sinner completed his 32nd consecutive victory in a Masters 1000 tournament and moved into first place in the ATP Tour history record, surpassing Novak Djokovic’s 31 consecutive wins back in 2021.
The world No. 1 comfortably defeated Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.
He told, “I don’t play for records. I play just for my own story… Mostly, what people think, that I’m fair play and a good person, that goes for me much more on top of everything. And then underneath, there is the level that I have. A very solid player. And that’s it. Nothing crazy.”
“I’m already writing my own story, in any case. I feel like, if things are not going well, I still did something great for myself. I would have never imagined to stand here as the player that I am right now. Back in the days when I was younger, I never thought I would arrive at such a high level of tennis. But now I’m here, and the perspective is obviously different,” the 24-year-old added.
During Sinner’s run, he completed five consecutive Masters 1000 titles, starting from the Paris Masters, going through the Sunshine Double with Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open this season, before later crowning himself on clay courts at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.