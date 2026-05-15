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DJ Khaled shockingly shaded in Drake’s ‘Iceman’

DJ Khaled gets called out on Drake’s newly released ninth album

DJ Khaled shockingly shaded in Drake’s ‘Iceman’
DJ Khaled shockingly shaded in Drake’s ‘Iceman’

DJ Khaled has been called out by Drake in his newly released album, Iceman, which includes 18 tracks.

The 50 years old DJ, according to Arab News, was publicly criticised by the 39-year-old Canadian in his lyrics album’s one of the tracks titled, Make Them Pay.

The song’s lyrics shared, “And Khaled, you know what I mean … And your people are still waitin’ for a Free Palestine. But apparently, everything isn’t black and white and red and green, man.”


According to the lyrics mentioned, Drake dissed Khaled for not speaking up about Palestine.

This is not the The I'm the One hitmaker has faced the backlash as he has been criticised over staying silence about the conflict in Gaza since 2023.

Moreover, apart from DJ Khaled, the Hotline Bling crooner’s album also features alleged disses at other fellow artists including Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, and LeBron James.

It’s worth mentioning here that Lamar publicly called out Drake in his 2024 song Not like Us.

Released on May 15, Iceman also came with two new surprise albums from Drake titled Habibti and Maid of Honor that includes songs such as Make Them Cry, Dust, Rusty Intro, WNBA, Hoe Phase, and Road Trips.

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