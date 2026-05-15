Trump leaves China teasing trade deals, but Iran and Taiwan tensions remain unresolved

US President Donald Trump has concluded his three-day high-stakes visit to China, calling the trip “very successful” while promoting several major trade agreements with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
However, the visit ended without any major breakthrough on two of the biggest issues between the countries: Taiwan and the ongoing Iran conflict.
While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated he and Xi discussed Taiwan, but he didn’t make any commitments about the future of US weapons sales to the island.
The US President stated that he would make a decision later, adding that he does not want another major conflict.’
China strongly opposes American military support for Taiwan and considers the self-governing island part of its territory.
Moreover, the leaders discussed the ongoing US-Israeli war involving Iran and the significance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
While some US officials hoped China could pressure Tehran during ceasefire talks, Trump said he was not “asking for any favors” from Beijing.