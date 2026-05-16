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Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez's 'strange' eating habits after breakup rumours ended

The Calm Down hitmaker spark buzz after her husband, Benny Blanco, publicly exposes her 'eating habits'

Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomezs strange eating habits after breakup rumours ended
Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez's 'strange' eating habits after breakup rumours ended 

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are back in the headlines, but not due to their relationship this time! 

Days after shutting down the break-up controversy, the 38-year-old American record producer has unveiled his life partner's strange eating habits.

Benny recently made a guest appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, where he stunned the actress by revealing Selena's diet after their marriage.

The Hal David Starlight Award's recipient, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, reportedly joked that his wife has the "diet of a five-year-old," taking the internet by storm.

Sharing his recent life update with the Calm Down hitmaker, Benny confessed, "This morning I walked in, and she was eating at Jack in the Box at 6:45 in the morning." 

The record producer also shared that Selena does "not really like fruits and vegetables, but eats the s**t out of" food from Goop Kitchen, Gwyneth's "certified clean" takeout brand she launched in 2021.

This surprise confession came nearly a month after Selena Gomez sparked buzz with her viral screenshot, in which she reportedly clarified she is "single," leaving the internet speculating whether the two have parted ways. 

P.C.: Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Selena Gomez/Instagram Stories 

The drama originated after a screenshot circulated on TikTok and X, appearing to show an Instagram story from Selena Gomez that read, "I'm single… just focusing on myself." 

However, later, the Ice Cream singer debunked the possible divorce rumours by sharing several loved-up snaps with Benny Blanco on her Instagram account, putting social media to rest.  

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