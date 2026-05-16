Inside Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's brief split before their first pregnancy 

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp are preparing to become parents with their first child together after their brief separation.
After announcing their pregnancy, an insider close to the couple has revealed that the two are in a good place in their relationship as they are delighted by the new family addition.
The source also shared that Foxx, who is already a dad to his two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, is now doing "much better" than when he and Huckstepp parted ways in January 2025.
"He really enjoyed dating her and thought she was special, but it was also a difficult time for him personally. When Alyce first came into his life, and they started dating, Jamie was still recovering from the stroke," the tipster told People.
The source additionally reflected on the Back in Action actor’s health journey after he got a severe stroke in April 2023, which left him temporarily unable to walk.
"He was trying to get his life and his career back at the same time; it wasn’t that he didn’t care about her. It was more than he was trying to get back to normal while also figuring out how to balance a serious relationship again," the insider added.
Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp split:
The couple, who began dating in August 2023, broke up in January after multiple media reports confirmed their split in January last year.
Alyce Huckstepp and Jamie Foxx first pregnancy:
This update came after TMZ reported on May 12 that the Hollywood powerhouse and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together.