Diljit Dosanjh hit with bombshell accusation amid secret US family controversy

Diljit Dosanjh has once again landed himself in hot waters after a group of female dancers quit his show over shocking reasons, including unfair treatment.
According to the dancing community, they were body-shamed, were getting lower pay and felt unsafe.
While revealing the reason behind no longer working for the Punjabi singer in detail, the video from a group of women from Madhuban Performing Arts, shared, “There were barely any sizes past medium, and that caused some of our dancers not to be chosen."
She then questioned, "Why should the costume choose the dancer? Why can't it be the other way around?"
Then one of them shared her experience and raised a point about the work schedule and compensation, saying that they rehearsed for 12-hour days and also incur some personal expenses for costuming needs, for which they were paid $120.
According to her, the amount did not fairly match the time, energy and expenses that they had to put in.
One of the dancers also revealed that so much lack of information regarding rehearsal times ended up creating so much anxiety.
In the end, one of the dancers’ complaints also reflected having a safe environment, saying, “As an artist, I prefer a safe space, always.
“So, respect and safe space. We didn't feel that here.”
Soon after the video was posted online, it garnered a lot of attention and received a huge positive response from dance communities around the world.
It’s worth mentioning here that neither Diljit Dosanjh nor his team has responded to the allegations so far.
The news comes weeks after the 42-year-old singer faced a major controversy that claims that he has a wife named Sandeep Kaur and a son, who live in the US.