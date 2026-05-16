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NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg confirms dating Duke star Arianna Roberson

Cooper Flagg and Duke star Arianna Roberson have officially confirmed they are dating

NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg confirms dating Duke star Arianna Roberson
NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg confirms dating Duke star Arianna Roberson

NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg and Duke women’s basketball star Arianna Roberson have officially confirmed they are dating.

The basketball power couple ended months of fan speculation by sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media during a recent vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The confirmation came when Roberson posted a sweet video montage of the couple on TikTok which she captioned simply, “Carry on…”

The clip showed the 19-year-old Dallas Mavericks sensation playfully twirling the 6-foot-4 Duke center.


Following the video, Flagg shared a picture to his Instagram Story of the couple sharing a kiss which Roberson reposted to her own account with two black heart emojis.

The two first met at Duke University during the 2024-25 season before Flagg was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Rumours about the couple had been swirling for weeks especially after Roberson was spotted sitting directly with Flagg’s family during his Rookie of the Year press conference in late April.

With Flagg coming off a historic first NBA season and Roberson excelling at Duke, their viral announcement has quickly captivated the basketball world.

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