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Kiefer Sutherland axes US leg of tour amid low ticket sales: 'great disappointment'

The 'Designated Survivor' star was forced to cancel the US tour due to unexpectedly low sales

Kiefer Sutherland axes US leg of tour amid low ticket sales: great disappointment

Kiefer Sutherland has joined a long list of artists who are forced to cancel their tour dates due to low ticket sales.

On Friday, May 15, the 24 actor turned to his Instagram, penning, "With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the US leg of my tour due to very low ticket sales."

"I don't think it's fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venue, to play to have empty houses," he added. "I look forward to touring the United States again at a more suitable time."

Concluding the statement, he said, "I hope you understand," sharing that the refunds for the sold tickets will be available.


Fans flooded the comment section, appreciating Sutherland's honesty and highlighting how the living cost and inflation have forced many "great bands and artists" to opt out of touring.

"I really appreciate your honesty and the fact that you don't use illness as an excuse. That makes you even more likeable," one user wrote.

A second comment read, "Honesty is so fcking cool man. Good game."

"I think most of us in the US are unfortunately having to choose between daily necessities and doing the fun things and seeing the shows we would like to. I certainly hope to see you perform one day," another fan penned.

Sutherland, who is scheduled to appear in the UK and Ireland in the coming weeks, recently announced his fourth album, Grey, set to be released May 29.

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