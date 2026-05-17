King Charles launches investigation into 'security' lapse at Windsor Castle 

Amidst growing tensions over the British throne, King Charles III has faced yet another challenge after a recent security breach at Windsor Castle.
Nearly 30 armed police officers, who are responsible for protecting His Majesty at his residence, are now under investigation after they were accused of falling asleep while on duty.
On Saturday, May 16th, GB News reported that a probe has been launched against members of the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection squad for showing sheer negligence, risking the 77-year-old monarch’s life.
The investigation has been taken over by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards, which may place any officers on restricted duties by the end of next week.
An insider close to the royal family recently revealed, "I’ve heard one allegation suggests someone clocking on for duty and then not turning up at their post."
"It’s an embarrassment for the police, as well as exposing a potential security breach. These are serious allegations which could lead to officers being suspended and placed under investigation for misconduct and dereliction of duty," the tipster told The Sun.
The new security measures have been raised at Windsor Castle as King Charles had also faced a security challenge back in 2021, on Christmas Day, when an armed intruder broke into the residence, threatening, “I’m here to kill the Queen.”
However, the Prince and Princess of Wales also faced the same incident in October 2024.