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Britney Spears makes exciting announcement after shocking knife-wielding incident

The ‘Gimme More’ hitmaker shares first post after sparking chaos at an LA restaurant by barking and wielding a knife

Britney Spears makes exciting announcement after shocking knife-wielding incident
Britney Spears makes exciting announcement after shocking knife-wielding incident

Britney Spears has an exciting update to share.

The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday night, May 15, to make an exciting announcement, sharing that she is heading out to watch Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt’s star-studded new movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2.

In the post, the American singer posted a video message, capturing her all excited, as she said, “What's up world! So I'm about to go see The Devil Wears Prado 2. I personally prefer Chanel and Gucci, but yo, if the Devil says Prada, I guess we should listen right. Anyways, I can't wait for the butter popcorn and a slurpee. F*ck yeah, slurpees yes!”

The Gimme More singer’s thrilling post comes just two days after she sparked chaos at an LA restaurant Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, California on Wednesday night, May 13.

While dining out with two of her pals, Spears shocked everyone by “raising her voice, screaming and even barking at time,” reported TMZ.

A restaurant goer claimed that Britney Spears walked by their table holding a knife at one point, sparking fear that she might accidentally stab someone.

The Criminal singer, who was at the restaurant with a man and a woman, also reportedly lit a cigarette near the door, prompting staff to request her male friend to have her put it out.

Following the shocking incident, Spears’ spokesperson released a statement, stating, "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard, She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours."

"This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now," they added.

Previously, Britney Spears checked herself into a rehab facility in April after her March DUI arrest.

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