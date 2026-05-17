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Shania Twain teases possible wedding gig for Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz

The 'Any Man of Mine' singer currently touring with the One Direction alum to open his 12 opening shows

Shania Twain teases possible wedding gig for Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz
Shania Twain teases possible wedding gig for Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz

Shania Twain has sparked attention after hinting that she would be open to performing at Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s wedding, playfully teasing the idea while reflecting on her time touring with the pop star.

Earlier on Friday, the Any Man of Mine singer currently touring with the 32-year-old former One Direction singer, said she would be happy to perform at the A-list wedding.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Pulse, host Joe “Brady” Blum suggested she could potentially perform at Styles and Kravitz’s wedding, prompting an immediate, visibly enthusiastic response from Twain.

“Oh! I would say yes if he asked,” she replied enthusiastically, adding, “Just putting it out there, Harry.”

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer laughed as Brady suggested Styles should have her perform at the wedding if he was listening.

Twain also noted that Styles and Kravitz might not agree on the wedding entertainment, saying, “What if they disagree on that?”

Brady suggested that Kravitz's father, Lenny Kravitz, could also weigh in on the entertainment.

“Right, him and I could sing it together,” Twain said with a smile.

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed Styles inviting her to open his 12 opening shows of his world tour in London.

Twain commented on the upcoming wedding after Styles sparked speculation by skipping the Met Gala earlier this month, while his fiancée drew praise for her black lace Saint Laurent gown.

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