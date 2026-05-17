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Stanley Tucci finally addresses humorous bald lookalike comparisons

'The Hunger Games' actor is currently promoting his new film, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Stanley Tucci finally addresses humorous bald lookalike comparisons
Stanley Tucci finally addresses humorous bald lookalike comparisons 

Stanley Tucci has broken his silence over the viral lookalike comparisons.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor talked about the humorous celebrity mix-up with his fellow bald actor, Mark Strong.

While promoting his new film, also starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, Tucci said he felt "flattered" whenever people confused him with his lookalike actor.

"Mark Strong, always, we get complimented on each other's performances. It's really great," before praising the 62-year-old American comedian, saying he is "such a nice person” and “such a great actor."

This is not the first time that any celebrity spoke out about the viral mix-up; before Tucci, Strong himself reacted to such comparisons.

In an old interview with BBC's The One Show, the Green Lantern actor said, "We met, actually, and I had to confess to him that somebody once asked me to sign a poster because they thought I was him, and she wouldn't take no for an answer. So, I just signed it as him."

Mark Strong and Stanley Tucci, who have never shared screen together, are often mistaken for one another by fans due to their similar appearances and roles.

On the work front, Mark is set to appear in a new 2026 film, Cry to Heaven, alongside Owen Cooper, while Stanley starred in The Devil Wears Prada's sequel, which released on May 1st. 

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