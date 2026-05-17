King Charles recognises Cornish charity for disabled youth in remarkable feat

A Cornish youth disability charity has been publicly recognised by King Charles for its service in a remarkable feat.
The Cornwall-based charity Active8 was recently honoured with The King's Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award given to UK voluntary groups, and was also invited to attend a Buckingham Palace Garden Party last week.
The award, announced in the King's Birthday Honours last year, is equivalent to an MBE and recognises outstanding contributions by volunteer-led organisations.
Mark Stevens, volunteer chairman and a former Active8 member, said, "It was a great privilege to meet King Charles and talk with him about the amazing work of our Active8 staff and volunteers.
"To be congratulated for winning the King's Award for Voluntary Services, by the King himself, was extremely surreal," he said.
Stevens added, "I feel so proud to be a part of Active8, and I'm honoured to represent the charity on such a prestigious occasion."
Active8, founded in Cornwall in 1990, supports young people with disabilities through personalised activities and programmes that promote independence, confidence, and life skills.
The charity's work aims to develop peer relationships and set positive aspirations for the future.
John Sweeting, chief executive officer of Active8, said, "It was a great experience to visit Buckingham Palace, meet some brilliant people, and talk with other award winners from across the country."
"It was an added bonus to attend alongside Molly, who is an Active8 member, invited to attend on behalf of SMA UK."
Presentation of the award crystal and certificate will be made by Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, at the charity's Friends and Family Summer Fete.
The celebration will take place on Saturday, August 1, at St Erme Community Centre. The event is open to all who support the work of the charity.