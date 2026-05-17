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Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements

The disgraced royal reportedly continues to expect taxpayer-backed protection

Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements
Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly continuing to push for taxpayer-funded security despite stepping back from public royal duties.

It is believed Andrew’s privately hired security team includes former Metropolitan Police protection officers who previously guarded him under state-funded arrangements.

GB News reported that King Charles provides a lump sum for his expenses, including security.

His situation reportedly worsened after he was allegedly confronted by a “balaclava-clad” man near his Sandringham home while walking his dogs, saying the individual was around 50 yards away at the time.

The accused, Alex Jenkinson, faces two charges of allegedly using threatening or abusive behaviour intended to cause harassment or distress.

Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements

Royal commentator Rafe Haydel-Mankoo told the outlet that Andrew's current security predicament leaves the Royal Family in "an extremely uncomfortable position".

"This situation is that it intersects family loyalty, public outrage, and then you've got the survival of the monarchy, so you have three competing elements there," he said.

The expert added, "It's clear that His Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family care about their brother, their uncle, their cousin.”

Rafe noted, "Despite everything that's happened, he is part of their family, and there's obviously always going to be concern for his well-being and for his security.”

"But at the same time, the monarchy has to be protected, and he understands."

Andrew has been kept at arm’s length by the King and cannot be completely ostracised, with the monarch also ordering him to leave Royal Lodge after more than two decades there.

He added that Andrew appears confused about why he no longer has the same royal entitlements, noting that he has long believed he was entitled to taxpayer-funded security and other privileges.

According to the commentator, the Royal Family views protection as tied to public service and legitimacy, which he said Andrew has lost.

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