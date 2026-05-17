Anime Limitless codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies 

Anime Limitless codes offer players free rewards like gems, EXP boosts, and spins to progress faster in Roblox battles.
Players can also visit West City and interact with the Community Reward Gojo NPC to claim the code LIMITLESSGIFT for extra Boss Essences and Race/Trait Spins to power up quickly.
If you're looking for Anime Limitless codes for May 2026, Daily Jang has got you covered.
Working Anime Limitless codes (May 2026)
RELEASE—Redeem for 20 minutes of x2 Stat EXP (New)
Expired Anime Limitless codes
WOOTWOOT
How to redeem codes in Anime Limitless?
1: Firstly, launch Roblox Anime Limitless.
2: Click on the Menu button in the bottom left corner.
3: Select the codes option.
4: Insert your code into the ENTER CODE text box.
5: Enjoy your freebies.