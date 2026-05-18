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Here's why Prince Harry didn't join Meghan Markle for Switzerland trip

Meghan Markle arrived in Switzerland on Sunday, May 17th for Lost Screen Memorial at the opening of 79th World Health Assembly

Heres why Prince Harry didnt join Meghan Markle for Lost Screen Memorial inaugural
Here's why Prince Harry didn't join Meghan Markle for Lost Screen Memorial inaugural

Meghan Markle was not accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry on her trip to Switzerland and the reason has been revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived in Geneva on Sunday, May 17, for the inaugral event of her Lost Screen Memorial at the opening ceremony of the 79th World Health Assembly.

Meghan made a statement with an emotional yet powerful speech emphasising on the importance of a safer online spaces for youngsters.

As the former Suits actress created waves away from her homeland and family, insiders lift the curtain on real reason behind Harry not joining her to the trip.

"This was Meghan’s moment," a soure told Rob Shuter, adding, "She knew the second Harry walked into the room, the conversation would shift away from her."

"Meghan simply wanted this stage to herself. People can stop pretending this was about childcare," claimed the insider.

The solo trip of Meghan Markle came just days after her estranged sister-in-law Kate Middleton wrapped her two-day visit to Italy.

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