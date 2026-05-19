JD Vance suggests Karoline Leavitt could fill VP role while Usha welcomes baby

Vice President Vance hosted the White House press briefing following Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s debut at the podium earlier this month.
According to The Hill, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is on maternity leave, and a number of administration officials are slated to fill in for her while she is away from the podium.
The news comes as Vance and Rubio have increasingly been floated as potential 2028 presidential contenders.
Vance said on Tuesday that the United States and Iran have made a lot of progress in their talks, and neither side wants to see a resumption of the military campaign.
“We think that we’ve made a lot of progress. We think the Iranians want to make a deal,” Vance told reporters at a White House briefing.
Rubio was widely praised by Republicans and even some Democrats for his performance in the briefing room earlier this month, and he has been front and center on the national stage following his high-stakes trip with President Trump to China last week.
Meanwhile, Vance has been taking part in campaign-style events across the country ahead of the midterm elections.