Royal Family breaks silence with fresh update after Meghan & Harry’s anniversary celebration

The Royal Family has shared a fresh update following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest anniversary celebration, sparking renewed buzz around the Sussexes and the monarchy.
On Tuesday, the Palace took to Instagram to drop a major update on Queen Camilla’s royal duty as she stepped out for a solo visit in Belfast.
In a shared clip from her interaction with pupils at Fane Street Primary, the Queen appeared in high spirits during the visit.
She also met students, and joined their assembly on the first day of her Northern Ireland tour.
The palace wrote the caption, “Thank you for the invite! After receiving a bundle of letters from Fane Street Primary pupils last year, The Queen popped into the school to meet staff, students, and join their assembly.”
They added, “The school is a vibrant and welcoming community, with 285 pupils representing 45 countries and speaking an impressive 47 different languages.”
Notably, the palace shared the update after Meghan Markle shared photos with Prince Harry to mark their eighth anniversary.
The Duchess of Sussex shared unseen photos from the couple's grand wedding in Windsor Castle back in 2018 earlier today.
She also posted lavish anniversary celebrations, including a delightful lemon elderflower cake with four candles.