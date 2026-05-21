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SpaceX files for historic IPO: Musk aims for $1.75 trillion valuation

SpaceX files for largest stock market IPO in history

SpaceX files for historic IPO: Musk aims for $1.75 trillion valuation
SpaceX files for historic IPO: Musk aims for $1.75 trillion valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has officially filed documents to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange setting up what analysts call the largest initial public offering (IPO) in stock market history.

The blockbuster listing, expected as early as June, aims to value the massive rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company at a record-shattering $1.75 trillion to $2 trillion.

By taking the giant leap into public markets. SpaceX could raise between $50 billion and $75 billion from eager investors.

The company’s recent merger with Musk’s AI startup, xAI, has dramatically boosted its value.


Now, SpaceX is marketing itself as an orbital infrastructure powerhouse that will place AI data centers directly into space.

In its official prospectus, SpaceX framed its cosmic ambitions in sweeping terms, stating its ultimate goals are “to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars.”

If the ambitious listing succeeds, the historic debut will immediately cement SpaceX as one of the world’s most valuable companies and put Musk on track to become Earth’s very first trillionaire. 

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