‘Cocktail 2’ scandal: Pritam breaks silence on ‘Mashooqa’ plagiarism claims

Pritam has issued a strong message over accusing of plagiarising new song, Mashooqa, from Cocktail 2.
The music composer took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, May 21, and expressed his frustration over repeated allegations, writing, “Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called ‘imaginary similarities’.”
He then added, “Same people, same ‘inspired by’ thesis. Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team.”
In the end, the Tu Hi Mera hitmaker, shared, “I just want to say guys NOT NICE.”
His social media post comes after Mashooqa was released online during an event featuring Cocktail 2's main cast Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
Many accused the National Award-winning composer of copying the new song from the 1993 Italian soundtrack, Se So Arrubate A Nonna, which is roughly translated to “The Kidnapped Grandma" in the local dialect.
This is not the first time Pritam, who also composed songs of 2013’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has faced allegations linked to similarities in music.
It’s worth mentioning here that Mashooqa is part of the upcoming Homi Adajania directional film, starring Kapoor, Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.
Sequel to 2012’s Cocktail, Cocktail 2 is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2026.