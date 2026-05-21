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Stephen Colbert gets surprise tribute from Bruce Springsteen on ‘Late Show’

Bruce Springsteen honours ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ host with something special

Stephen Colbert gets surprise tribute from Bruce Springsteen on ‘Late Show’
Stephen Colbert gets surprise tribute from Bruce Springsteen on ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert was honoured with a special tribute performed by Bruce Springsteen on his The Late Show with Stephen Colbert show.

On Wednesday night, May 20, the 76-year-old legendary singer paid tribute to outgoing host by singing Streets of Minneapolis and a heartfelt speech.

Springsteen, initially, gave a rousing pro-democracy speech, in which he said, “I am here tonight to support Stephen, because you’re the first guy in America who lost his show because we’ve got a president who can’t take a joke.”


The legendary rocker then added, “And because Larry and David Ellison feel the need to kiss his ass to get what they want.”

After another political speech, the American singer-songwriter dedicated Streets of Minneapolis to the 62-year-old host.

It’s worth mentioning here that his famous song went on to be the highest-selling song in the United States, debuting at number one on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart on February 7, 2026.

Bruce Springsteen’s performance for Stephen Colbert during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert comes as the show ends its 11-year run on CBS with the series finale airing on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The channel officially announced the cancellation of the in July 2025 due to significant financial pressures. 

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