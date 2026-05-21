Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame Camilla for fresh snub: 'constantly poisoning Charles'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have strongly reacted to a heartbreaking blow by King Charles’ team – and they are putting the blame on one senior Royal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were taken aback last week after a royal photographer posted a photograph from King’s residence Highgrove House on his social media account.
Soon after the photo was released, one prominent detail did not go unnoticed as Royal fans quickly highlighted the absence of a certain family picture from a corner spot – which was placed there since 2024.
The missing photograph was of Harry and Meghan’s wedding day, which has now been replaced by a photo of the king with his youngest grandson, Prince William’s son, Prince Louis.
Although it is being assumed that the photo must have been placed somewhere else, insiders are claiming that Harry and Meghan are convinced Camilla is the driving force behind this move.
"This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, and Harry and Meghan are convinced Camilla is to blame," a source revealed.
They continued, "Harry says she’s constantly poisoning Charles against him and blocking every attempt at reconciliation behind the scenes."
"Camilla has made herself Charles’ gatekeeper, and Harry it appears, that keeping Harry and Meghan away from Charles is one of her top priorities," added the source.
The insider further claimed that "She feels totally justified. Whenever anyone questions whether it’s time to forgive and forget for the sake of family peace, she just points to everything Harry and Meghan have said about the family and insists there can be no real trust after that."