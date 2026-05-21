SpaceX lifts off 29 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket: Details inside

SpaceX has officially launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Thursday.
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just after 6 am, sending 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth Orbit, marking the 28th flight for the first stage booster, previously supported 20 Starlink missions and NASA's Crew-5 launch.
After the first stage separation, the booster landed on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," at the Atlantic Ocean.
Starlink missions
The latest batch of satellites joined thousands of other satellites that have been sent to Space, diversifying the growing constellation of Starlink.
The network provides broadband service to users in over 150 countries, mostly serving the underprivileged areas.
It is pertinent to mention the Space X's mission was closely followed as part of today’s rocket launch today, with the Elon Musk-owned company continuing its high-frequency deployment of Starlink satellites.