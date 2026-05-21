Is Khloé Kardashian dating Michael B. Jordan? Viral AI post causes frenzy 

Khloé Kardashian and Michael B. Jordan found themselves embroiled in heated romance speculations this week on the internet.
The rumours begin after a fake photo, showing the pair holding hands, spread across social media.
A parody account on X shared the viral post, claiming that Khloé and Michael had been "spotted having dinner together", hinting that the two stars could be romantically involved.
Initially, users on X expressed their excitement about another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan dating an A-list star; however, some netizens were quick to notice that the pictures look "too AI".
"THIS IS CLEARLY AI AND WHY WOULD MICHAEL B JORDAN BE DATING KHLOE OUT OF ALL THE KARDASHIANS/ JENNERS IS FUCKING HILARIOUS BFFR THEY ARE NOT DATING HOPE HE SUES UR DUMBA--," one user penned on X.
Another netizen shared the origin of the viral photographs, noting, "This pic of MBJ is from a date with his ex Lori Harvey from Aug of 2021 and the pic of Khloe is from April of 2022 photoshopped together."
"It's 2026 and y'all still can't detect key AI giveaways I'm so tired," a third post read.
As of now, neither Khloé nor Michael has publicly addressed the AI-generated photographs.
The Sinners star has largely kept his dating life private in recent years following his highly publicised relationship with model Lori Harvey.
Meanwhile, Kris' daughters have been making headlines with their high-profile romances, as Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet since 2023, Kim Kardashian is romantically involved with F1 star Lewis Hamilton, and most recently, Kendall Jenner was spotted with Jacob Elordi on a date.