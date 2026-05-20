Russia threatens Latvia over Ukraine drones; US vows to defend NATO allies

The United States has strongly condemned Russia after Moscow issued serious military warnings to Latvia during a tense United Nations Security Council meeting.
The clash began when Russia’s UN Ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, accused Latvia and other Baltic nations of allowing Ukraine to use their territory to launch military drones into Russia.
Nebenzya issued a direct warning, asserting that “NATO membership will not protect” these countries from Russian retaliation.
The United States quickly rejected the hostile rhetoric. US Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Tammy Bruce, firmly rebuked the Kremlin’s statements.
Standing by America’s European allies, Bruce declared that “there is no place for threats against a council member” and emphasized that “the United States keeps all of its NATO commitments.”
Latvia also defended itself, with its UN representative, Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, dismissing the Russian accusations as “pure fiction and pure lies.”
She added that “lies and aggressive disinformation and threats are a sign of despair and weakness.”
The explosive diplomatic fight follows an incident where a stray Ukrainian drone was shot down over Estonia which Ukraine claims was jammed and pushed off course by Russian electronic warfare.