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Who was Michael Keating? 'Blake's 7' star dies at 79

English actor, Michael Keating, has passed away at the age of 79

Who was Michael Keating? Blakes 7 star dies at 79
Who was Michael Keating? 'Blake's 7' star dies at 79

Michael Keating, the actor known for Eastenders and Blake's 7, has passed away at the age of 79.

The actor featured in the BBC series between 2005 and 2017 as Reverend Stevens, and his final appearance in the show saw Reverend telling Dot Cotton (June Brown) that he was retiring and moving to Australia to live with his daughter.

Born in North London, Keating began his acting career when he was 19, and his first role was on stage at the Nottingham Playhouse.

Keating's death was announced by Cult Edge, who published Blake's 7 books, as social media flooded with tributes for the late star.

The official X account noted, "So terribly sad to hear reports that we've lost Michael Keating. What a loss, and what a wonderful man. He'll be hugely missed. Thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP Michael, and thank you xx."

Cult Edge
Cult Edge

In Blake's 7, Keating portrayed Vila Restal, a skilled thief and conjurer, in the space drama which was developed and written by Terry Nation.

His character was the only one to appear in every episode of the four series which ran between 1978 and 1981.

Besides Blake's 7 and Eastenders, Michael Keating appeared in remarkable productions, including Casualty, Midsomer Murders, The Bill, and Doctor Who.

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