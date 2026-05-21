Jack Avery breaks silence after ex Gabbie Gonzalez's arrest in alleged murder plot

Jack Avery has spoken out after his ex, Gabbie Gonzalez, and her father, Francisco Gonzalez, were arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the singer.
The murder plot stemmed from years long custody battle between Avery and Gonzalez over their 7-year-old daughter, Lavender.
On Thursday, May 21, turning to social media accounts, the Why Don't We member wrote, "A few days ago, three individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kill me. One of those individuals is the mother of my daughter."
Avery shared that for years he remained silent despite public humiliation and accusations for his daughter and revealed that he is now focusing on being the "best father" .
"I'm thankful to have sole custody of my daughter, Lavender, who is safe, healthy, and deeply loved. I look forward to continuing to build a peaceful and stable life for her," the 27-year-old penned.
He also expressed gratitude towards LA County District Attorney's Office, law enforcement and to his fans for the support.
"Always seek the truth," Avery concluded the statement, which he shared alongside a black-and-white snap of himself with Lavender.
According to official reports, Gabbie Gonzalez's father became "deeply involved" in the custody battle, including alleged efforts to "discredit, monitor, and remove Avery from [their daughter]'s life".
A witness informed investigators that Francisco allegedly made a remark how it would be "cheaper if Avery were dead".
Investigators say the alleged plot came to light through a combination of witness statements, financial records and communications involving Gabbie, Francisco and alleged co-conspirator, Kai Cordrey.
The arrest was made after a federal agent used the information provided by Cordrey to pose as a hitman during a telephone conversation with Francisco, who allegedly confirmed the transaction details and the intended target.
Notably, Gabbie dated Jack from 2018 until they had a baby in 2019, and after their split, they remained in a joint parenting arrangement.