News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Andrew investigation expands as police examine alleged new offences

Thames Valley Police are assessing possible sexual offences against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew investigation continuous as Met police review claims
Andrew investigation continuous as Met police review claims

Metropolitan Police are assessing potential sexual offences as part of an ongoing investigation involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Thames Valley Police are assessing possible sexual offences as part of an investigation into allegations involving the disgraced royal, with officers also speaking to witnesses over claims linked to his time as UK trade envoy.

In February, he was arrested on allegations of misconduct in public office amid the claims that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein.

He later left custody under investigation and has always strongly denied misconduct related to Epstein and any benefit from his trade envoy role.

Andrew investigation expands as police examine alleged new offences

Andrew has always strenuously denied any misconduct, including connections to Epstein.

The offence of misconduct in public office, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, can include unauthorised disclosure of confidential information, financial wrongdoing, neglect of duty, sexual misconduct, corruption, abuse of power, conflicts of interest, perverting justice, dishonesty, fraud, and conduct for personal gain.

The investigation is being handled by experienced officers within a major crime team considering several lines of inquiry.

Police are assessing claims previously raised via a US attorney that a woman was taken to Windsor and then relocated.

Notably, the former duke did not respond to a request for comment but he has previously strongly denied any wrongdoing with regards to links with Epstein.

King Charles wraps up Northern Ireland visit with surprise musical moment
King Charles wraps up Northern Ireland visit with surprise musical moment
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Portugal for first time in 20 years
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Portugal for first time in 20 years
Prince William relives Aston Villa's thrilling win with new video: 'What a night'
Prince William relives Aston Villa's thrilling win with new video: 'What a night'
New files reveal Andrew became UK trade envoy on Queen’s will without ‘formal vetting’
New files reveal Andrew became UK trade envoy on Queen’s will without ‘formal vetting’
Prince Harry accuses Prince William after alleged Hollywood snub
Prince Harry accuses Prince William after alleged Hollywood snub
King Charles puts Prince William in place after his 'highly offensive' move
King Charles puts Prince William in place after his 'highly offensive' move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame Camilla for fresh snub: 'constantly poisoning Charles'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blame Camilla for fresh snub: 'constantly poisoning Charles'
Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win
Prince William sends personal message after Aston Villa’s historic win
Prince George to join Prince William in the US for FIFA World Cup? Everything we know
Prince George to join Prince William in the US for FIFA World Cup? Everything we know
Prince William shows support after Beatrice's husband makes social media comeback
Prince William shows support after Beatrice's husband makes social media comeback
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming video after false 'death' announcement
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles beaming video after false 'death' announcement
Duchess Sophie follows Meghan Markle’s lead to push key mission on global stage
Duchess Sophie follows Meghan Markle’s lead to push key mission on global stage

Popular News

SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch

SpaceX postpones Starship V3 test flight after last-minute technical glitch
34 minutes ago
Aishwarya Rai ends L’Oréal exit rumours with bombshell Cannes move

Aishwarya Rai ends L’Oréal exit rumours with bombshell Cannes move
3 hours ago
Alberta to add potential separation question to October referendum

Alberta to add potential separation question to October referendum
2 hours ago