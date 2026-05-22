Andrew investigation expands as police examine alleged new offences

Metropolitan Police are assessing potential sexual offences as part of an ongoing investigation involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Thames Valley Police are assessing possible sexual offences as part of an investigation into allegations involving the disgraced royal, with officers also speaking to witnesses over claims linked to his time as UK trade envoy.
In February, he was arrested on allegations of misconduct in public office amid the claims that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein.
He later left custody under investigation and has always strongly denied misconduct related to Epstein and any benefit from his trade envoy role.
Andrew has always strenuously denied any misconduct, including connections to Epstein.
The offence of misconduct in public office, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, can include unauthorised disclosure of confidential information, financial wrongdoing, neglect of duty, sexual misconduct, corruption, abuse of power, conflicts of interest, perverting justice, dishonesty, fraud, and conduct for personal gain.
The investigation is being handled by experienced officers within a major crime team considering several lines of inquiry.
Police are assessing claims previously raised via a US attorney that a woman was taken to Windsor and then relocated.
Notably, the former duke did not respond to a request for comment but he has previously strongly denied any wrongdoing with regards to links with Epstein.