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Varun Dhawan plans Hollywood debut with Lawrence Kasanoff

The ‘Baby John’ actor set for Hollywood debut in action film

Varun Dhawan plans Hollywood debut with Lawrence Kasanoff
Varun Dhawan plans Hollywood debut with Lawrence Kasanoff

Varun Dhawan is reportedly planning to make his Hollywood debut that will be produced by Lawrence Kasanoff, who is widely recognised for his association with the Mortal Kombat franchise.

The Border 2 actor, according to Pinkvilla, will work in an international movie that will revolve around a parallel universe concept.

As per the sources, there are discussions being held between the 39-year-old actor and the production team, that have been progressing steadily over the past few weeks.

Moreover, in this regard, Dhawan also connected with Kasanoff, and both sides are currently in advanced talks.

The project is said to mark a significant global step in the Bawaal actor’s career.

On professional front, Varun Dhawan is set to star in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the Bollywood movie that also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Directed by David Dhawan, the upcoming romantic comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Films.

As of now, no official release date for Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been announced yet.

Interestingly, its release date has already undergone several changes over the past few months.

The forthcoming movie was initially scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 5, however, it was later postponed to June 12 following the announcement of Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups.



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