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‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?

The political action thriller film stars John Krasinski and Sienna Miller

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War has divided the social media users since its release, prompting the question among them whether it is worth watching.

Released on May 20, the political action thriller is the sixth film and third reboot in the Jack Ryan series.

It stars John Krasinski reprising his role as Jack Ryan, alongside Sienna Miller, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Max Beesley, JJ Feild, Douglas Hodge, and Betty Gabriel.

In Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War retired CIA analyst Jack Ryan gets reluctantly pulled back into espionage by CIA Deputy Director James Greer to secure vital intel from an MI6 asset in Dubai.

The routine retrieval takes an unexpected turn for an international manhunt when they are targeted by "Project Starling."

Since its release, the social media users rolling out their honest reviews about the movie as one user posted on X, “Jack Ryan Ghost War feels like a single episode was brought out of a series. You’d be left wanting more.”

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?

But another one commented, “I admit. I only watched season 1 of Jack Ryan. I liked it, but not enough to keep watching.”

An exciting user wrote, “Looks fire definitely adding *Jack Ryan: Ghost War* to the watchlist. 10/10 vibes.”

One of the users wrote down, “I’m watching Jack Ryan Ghost War and it’s utter shite .. thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

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