Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Hawaii’s Big Island: No tsunami threat

A powerful magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Big Island of Hawaii late Friday night, May 22, 2026, causing widespread shaking across the state.
The tremor occurred at 9:46 p.m. local time, centered on the western flank of the Mauna Loa volcano, near Honaunau-Napo’opo’o, at a depth of about 14 miles.
While the earthquake was felt as far as Kaua’i and O’ahu, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center quickly confirmed that “no tsunami is expected.”
Resident reported strong lingering vibrations with one person from Kaua’i exclaiming, “Yo! I felt that earthquake here on Kaua’i!!! Has to be bigger than 5.9! Crazy!”
A smaller magnitude 3.2 aftershock followed the initial quake by about six minutes.
Experts note the movement was likely caused by stress from the weight of the island chain on the oceanic plate rather than volcanic activity.
Authorities are currently conducting damage assessment and Hawai’i County Civil Defense has issued a standard reminder to residents:
“As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, check for any damages, including but not limited to structural and gas, water and electrical utilities.”