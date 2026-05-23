Bettina Anderson’s White House wedding idea shot down by President Trump

Palm Beach socialite and model Bettina Anderson will celebrate her marriage to President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. on a tropical island.
Anderson had initially expressed interest in getting married at the White House, multiple sources told CNN.
But the groom didn’t think it was appropriate, particularly given the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran, one of the sources said.
President Donald Trump also told allies he didn’t think it was a good idea.
The couple settled instead on a small, exclusive ceremony on an island in the Bahamas where Anderson has previously posted images of crystal blue waters and secluded beaches. There could also be a follow-up celebration at the White House later this year, a source familiar with the matter said.
Technically, Trump Jr. and Anderson are already married; a marriage certificate filed in Palm Beach County shows they legally tied the knot Thursday. That’s not uncommon for couples who opt for international destination weddings.