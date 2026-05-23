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Apple to release iOS 26.5.1 ahead of WWDC 2026: Details inside

Apple’s new iOS 26.5.1 update may include bug fixes and/or security updates, with compatibility with new hardware products added

Apple to release iOS 26.5.1 ahead of WWDC 2026: Details inside
Apple to release iOS 26.5.1 ahead of WWDC 2026: Details inside

Apple is likely to launch the iOS 26.5.1 soon ahead of the highly-anticipated worldwide developers conference (WWDC), which is scheduled on June 8, where the company is set to launch the iOS 27.

The Cupertino-based tech giant launched iOS 26.5 to all users last week.

Currently, iOS 26.5.1 is in the experimental phase, according to 9to5Mac visitor logs.

A report suggested that Apple’s new update may launch any time later in the week, or possibly early the following week.

The logs show that Apple has ramped up testing of iOS 26.6 as well, with a first beta of that update likely to be released at some point in June.

Apple iOS 26.5.1 update features

Apple’s new update may include bug fixes and/or security updates, with compatibility with new hardware products added.

If Apple has any surprise hardware launching at WWDC, the forthcoming iOS 26.5.1 will add support for it.

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