King Charles takes quiet break near Andrew’s residence amid inquiry intensifies

King Charles III reportedly spent the brief weekend at Wood Farm, just miles away from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s residence, amid ongoing royal scrutiny surrounding the duke.
On Sunday, the British Monarch was spotted arriving at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate for a Bank Holiday break, staying just a short distance from his disgraced brother.
The property holds special importance for the royals, as it served as a favourite getaway for the late Duke of Edinburgh in his later years.
The reports revealed that King Charles will not meet with his younger brother during his stay at the estate.
On Friday, Thames Valley Police confirmed that its investigation into Andrew now includes possible sexual misconduct allegations in addition to the ongoing misconduct in a public office probe.
The force said the case is complicated, noting that public office misconduct may cover corruption, sexual offences and other forms of wrongdoing.
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright stated: "Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources.
Wright added, "We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of enquiry, wherever they may lead."
Detectives are also investigating an allegation involving Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot in 2002 as part of the wider case.
He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19, questioned under caution, and later released pending further investigation.