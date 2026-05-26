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Paul McCartney compares Taylor Swift's fame to The Beatles' success in surprise move

The Beatles' Paul McCartney opens up about advising the newer generation of artists in a new interview

Paul McCartney compares Taylor Swifts fame to The Beatles success in surprise move
Paul McCartney compares Taylor Swift's fame to The Beatles' success in surprise move 

Paul McCartney shed favourable light on Taylor Swift as he discussed the pop star's global fame.

During an interview on BBC Sounds, the 83-year-old discussed travelling the world to perform with his globally famous band, The Beatles.

When asked if he had any advice for Swift, who has also earned the title of a global star, the Home to Us singer replied, "You do see the parallel, you know the fame and the amount of fame."

"The worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that we had, but I don't think she needs any advice to tell you the truth," he quipped.

The Beatles have sold over 600 million albums worldwide and remain the group with the most No. 1 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

BBC journalist Vernon Kay once again highlighted the Love Story crooner's question, prompting McCartney to say, "If she asked for it, I definitely would."


"I'm like the older brother to that generation, or more like the grandad, actually," he added.

The singer revealed that he has met Swift and other female pop stars, including Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Billie Eilish, at parties hosted by his wife, Nancy Shevell, and daughter, Stella McCartney.

"They're really cool people, they've very good," he said about the singers.

"I like their voices," McCartney continued, adding, "If they need any advice, yeah, I would be happy to give it, but I don't think they do."

Notably, Taylor Swift broke The Beatles' record for having the most songs simultaneously on the United World Top 10 chart in October last year.

The Blank Space hitmaker secured seven songs, while the band had six in 1964.

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