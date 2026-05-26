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Jennie sparks buzz with unreleased track performance at fashion event: 'queen of kpop'

BLACKPINK's Jennie took the stage at a Seoul event to perform her upcoming song, a month after teasing new music

Jennie sparks buzz with unreleased track performance at fashion event: queen of kpop
Jennie sparks buzz with unreleased track performance at fashion event: 'queen of kpop'

BLACKPINK's Jennie sparks excitement and applause as she performed an unreleased solo track during CHANEL's Seoul Métiers d'Art 2026 Show.

On Tuesday, May 26, the Ruby crooner gave her passionate fanbase the first ever preview of her upcoming project with a spectacular performance of a new song.

Held at Seoul's Centre Pompidou Hanwha, CHANEL's Métiers d'Art 2026 Show presentation marked the house's return to South Korea for a high-profile show of the collection first revealed in New York last December.

Performing an unreleased track at CHANEL's event was a full-circle moment for Jennie, who has been in a decade-long relationship with the luxury brand.

She played the track at the after-party, following which social media platforms flooded with the clips of the BLACKPINK star's sharp choreography and high-energy performance.


"This sounds so good. She's really the queen of kpop," one fan penned on X.

Reacting to the video of her performance, another user added, "She knows how to make banger songs like her songs are never boring to listen."

"The SONG OF THE SUMMER is coming," a third fan shared their excitement.

"A summer hit is coming," a fourth X post read.

The performance came a month after Jennie hinted at her new album. Speaking on the red carpet at the TIME100 Gala, she teased, "I think it's time to put my next thing out...new music from me maybe...?"

Notably, Jennie made her solo debut with the studio album, Ruby, released in March 2025.

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