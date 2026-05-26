Is Ranveer Singh banned from Bollywood? Here's what FWICE actually said 

Ranveer Singh has found himself in hot water after a film workers' body imposed a "ban" on the actor amid the Don 3 exit.
The Dhurandhar actor has been making headlines due to his fallout with Farhan Akhtar and his decision to walk out of the production, sparking tension in the Hindi film industry.
On Monday, May 25, the FWICE imposed a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, as they announced in a press conference that their members will not collaborate with the 83 actor till the Don 3 dispute is resolved.
What caused the feud between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar?
In 2023, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment announced Don 3, with Ranveer Singh set to play Don, a character famously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.
However, last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, alleging that Ranveer walked out of the film weeks before the filming was set to go on floor.
The shocking move reportedly caused around INR 45 crore in loses to the filmmaker.
A statement from the film body noted that a "sudden exit from projects by senior and established actors at crucial stages poses a serious threat to the stability and working ecology of the entertainment industry".
Is it actually a ban?
Following the move by FWICE, Ranveer Singh made headlines for being "banned" from the film industry, prompting the FWICE chief advisor, Ashoke Pandit, to clarify the situation.
Speaking with ETimes, Ashoke noted, "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban."
"See, we are not court; we can't ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, they will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not," he said.
What the Non-cooperation directive means for Ranveer Singh?
The decision of FWICE means that the body has asked its members to not cooperate with films starring Ranveer Singh; however, the members can choose to not follow the directive.
Anyone who does decide to go against the FWICE decision cannot be penalised.
Moreover, any film project featuring Ranveer can hire cast and crew members from outside the FWICE.
The union is comprised of thousands of members from Bollywood, but it does not mean the entire film industry; hence, while the decision could make things a bit difficult for Ranveer, it does not mean he has been completely shut out of Bollywood.
Ranveer Singh's reaction to the ban
Following the press conference by FWICE, Ranveer Singh's spokesperson issued a statement, sharing that the Gully Boy actor does not want to escalate the issue publicly.
"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the rep noted.